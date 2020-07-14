Early morning crash claims life of Glen Burnie woman

A Glen Burnie woman who was a passenger in a car was killed early this morning in a Linthicum single-vehicle crash that sent two others to local hospitals with serious injuries.

On July 14, 2020, at approximately 3:30 a.m. Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to the area of Old Elkridge Landing Road and Furnace Road in Linthicum for a single vehicle crash.

A 2017 Ford Mustang was traveling east on Old Elkridge Landing Road near Furnace Road when it encountered a curve in the roadway. For reasons unknown, the Mustang left the roadway and crashed in the woods.

Three occupants were inside of the Mustang at the time of the crash. Two males, both 21-years old from Glen Burnie, were transported to Shock Trauma with serious injuries. A female passenger, identified as 19-year old Rachael Bonet Thompkins of Glen Burnie, was pronounced dead at the scene by medics and transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.

Preliminarily, speed and alcohol appear to be factors in this crash. Alcohol results are pending toxicology tests.

