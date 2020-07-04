--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
Crosby names a Top 25 PR Firm by O’Dwyer’s Magazine

| July 04, 2020, 04:51 PM

Crosby Marketing Communications has joined the elite ranks of the nation’s top 25 public relations (PR) agencies, rising to #24 on O’Dwyer’s Magazine’s 2020 list of National Public Relations Firms. Crosby is also ranked #7 among companies providing healthcare PR.

The annual rankings of independent PR firms, produced by one of the industry’s most-respected industry publications, are based on detailed financial information submitted by companies that is verified by their accounting firms. Crosby’s rise in the rankings followed 22% revenue growth in 2019.

“We’re excited to continue rising in the national ranks of top strategic communications firms,” said Raymond Crosby, President and CEO of Crosby. “Our expanding digital, social media and analytics capabilities have allowed us to grow while working with public and private sector clients that make a positive impact on society.”

Crosby provides integrated advertising, public relations, social media and digital marketing services through specialized practices in Healthcare, Government, Nonprofits & Causesand Military & Veterans. The firm is a top provider on the GSA Advertising and Integrated Marketing Services (AIMS) schedule. Crosby’s mission of Inspiring Actions That Matter™ helps clients make a positive impact for individuals, families, communities and society.

Crosby has also been named a Top Workplace by The Washington Post for four consecutive years for achieving outstanding employee engagement, work/life balance, pay and benefits, and company leadership. To learn more, visit www.crosbymarketing.com.

Category: Businesses, Local News

