County’s Telephone Reassurance Program saves life of Glen Burnie senior

This week, the Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities Telephone Reassurance Program, a daily well-check call to isolated older adults, called on emergency resources to help an unresponsive client. Following program policy and procedures, staff was immediately able to identify that something was wrong and alerted 911. In partnership with the Police, the client, a female from Glen Burnie, was found in need of medical attention and was transported to a local hospital where she is recovering.

“I commend Patty Lortie for her judgement and quick thinking that resulted in getting life-saving measures to this client,” said Karrisa Gouin, acting director of the Department of Aging and Disabilities referring to the Telephone Reassurance Program Coordinator who called 911. “Typically these daily calls provide much needed socialization and well checks but there are times, such in this case, that the calls save lives. This gives family members the peace of mind to know their loved ones are not alone.”

“This program is invaluable for our clients,” said Ms. Lortie. “We are sending positive thoughts for our client’s recovery.”

“These regular calls to seniors have been so important since this pandemic closed our senior centers four months ago,” said County Executive Pittman. “Thank you to our team at Aging and Disabilities and to our heroic first responders. We have the best public servants anywhere, and we love our seniors.”

“It’s helpful to know that there is a program such as Telephone Reassurance looking out for older adults so that we can be alerted in time to save lives,” said Acting Police Chief William Lowry.

Mary Chaput is the program manager for the Telephone Reassurance Program which is a free service provided by the Department of Aging and Disabilities to residents of Anne Arundel County. Volunteers place daily phone calls to adults 55 and older and to individuals with disabilities to help them remain independent in their home for as long as possible.

Older adults and individuals with disabilities can expect a friendly phone call at the same time every day of the year. Family members have the reassurance that their loved ones are in daily contact with a Department of Aging and Disabilities volunteer. The program helps individuals maintain their independence, reduces isolation, and helps them feel safer in their homes and more connected to their community.

For more information about the Telephone Reassurance Program please call 410-222-4257 or visit online at Telephone Reassurance Program.

