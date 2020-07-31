--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
County Police investigating sexual assault in Glen Burnie

| July 31, 2020, 02:29 PM

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a sexual assault that took place last night at a busy intersection in Glen Burnie.

On Thursday, July 30, 2020 at approximately 9:00pm, officers responded to the area of Elvaton Road and Tall Pines Court in Glen Burnie for an assault call.

The adult female victim reported she was sexually assaulted at the above intersection while walking her dog.

The suspect fled in a newer red Dodge Charger with tinted windows, chrome wheels and no rear spoiler. The vehicle should have a dent on the rear driver’s side quarter panel or bumper area.

The suspect was described as either a Black or Hispanic male of unknown age with a light complexion, approximately 5’8″ to 5’9″ in height with a stocky build. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, blue jeans, and dark colored sneakers.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sex Offense Unit at 410-222-4732 or the TipLine 410-222-4700.

