Comptroller’s new tax processing system now online

Comptroller Peter Franchot announced the formal launch of the first phase of the agency’s new tax processing system on Monday, which will modernize and streamline how taxpayers conduct business with the agency.

The $160 million system, called Compass, went live Monday morning on time and on budget. The first phase of the system upgrade focuses on alcohol tax collection and license renewals. The process will be more automated and many forms have been condensed to save taxpayers time and allow for quicker customer service.

“During my tenure as Comptroller, our agency has consistently received national recognition and high praise from the taxpayers we serve, despite using an outdated tax processing system,” said Comptroller Franchot. “Today’s launch of Compass brings us into a new era that will make it easier for taxpayers to view and manage their accounts online, while enabling us to process tax returns more quickly and protect against fraud more vigorously.”

Compass will continue to be implemented over the next several years, with corporate taxes scheduled to launch in the first quarter of 2021, followed by business taxes and individual income taxes in 2022, which is when most taxpayers will be impacted.

In addition to enhanced fraud detection and being a one-stop online platform for doing business with the Comptroller’s Office, the system features best-practice security standards and maximized audit, collection, reporting and estimating functionality.

Comptroller Franchot extended his gratitude to members of the Compass team for their hard work and dedication in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced employees to manage a major system overhaul while working remotely.

