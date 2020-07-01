Community Foundation awards $162K to help support children of Anne Arundel County

The Community Foundation of Anne Arundel County (CFAAC) has announced $162,250 in grants awarded through its Fund for Anne Arundel to six local nonprofit organizations that provide opportunities for children living in Anne Arundel County to be healthy, thriving, and successful.

“The Fund for Anne Arundel has long been a dream of the Community Foundation. We are passionate about serving our county and helping to improve the quality of life for all of its residents, now and in the future,” said Mary Spencer, President & CEO, CFAAC. “This Fund allows CFAAC to make meaningful grants to address critical issues and meet the immediate needs of our community.”

After a thorough review of the Community Needs Assessment: Poverty Amongst Plenty VI, On the Road to Progress for All, and collaborations with community leaders and funders, CFAAC determined it would focus its efforts on strengthening families by identifying and addressing the needs of children and youth through the Fund for Anne Arundel. In doing so, CFAAC is sending a profound message that Anne Arundel County holds children among its highest priorities.

Nonprofit organizations were invited to apply for grants between $25,000 and $50,000. A Grant Committee, made up of community leaders and funders, reviewed the proposals and determined which programs most closely aligned with the goals of the Fund for Anne Arundel, and selected the grant recipients. The committee reviewed more than $1.3 million in requested funding, demonstrating the overwhelming level of need in the county. “Over 30 applications with innovative ideas to meet the needs of Anne Arundel County’s children – in academics, advocacy, literacy support, food insecurity, career training, substance abuse, and any many more areas – were evaluated by the Committee. The resounding refrain was admiration for the dedicated organizations meeting the needs of children in our community, and the impact that these significant grants could bring to the children they serve,” said Amy Tate, CFAAC Board Member and Grant Committee Member.

The inaugural Fund for Anne Arundel grantees represent all areas of Anne Arundel County and have missions that support the county’s most vulnerable children. The grantees are Anne Arundel County CASA (AACCASA), The Center of Help – Centro de Ayuda, Inc., Chesapeake Arts Center, Kingdom Kare, and Start The Adventure In Reading (STAIR)-Annapolis. A mini grant was also awarded to Associated Catholic Charities (Sarah’s House Care Center). Visit www.cfaac.org to learn more about each program.

Each organization awarded provides programming for Anne Arundel County children and their families to help to break the cycle of poverty through mentorship, education, and individualized case management. “The Community Foundation gets it! They understand that the best way to strengthen our community is by helping to strengthen our nonprofit community,” says Rebecca Tingle, Executive Director, AACCASA. “We are proud to be a part of an amazing collaborative effort to build strong children and families.”

The Fund for Anne Arundel was created by CFAAC’s Board of Trustees and was funded by generous matching grant challenges from CFAAC Board Member Larry Clark and Deerbrook Charitable Trust, and CFAAC Board Member Jim Humphrey, along with his wife Linda. 100% of the CFAAC Board contributed to this fund and inspired hundreds of individual donations. Donations can be made here: https://cfaac.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/create?funit_id=1160.

