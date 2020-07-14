City of Annapolis forges new internship program with Annapolis High School

The City of Annapolis has launched a six-week pilot, One Annapolis “Young Agents of Change,” internship program. Nine students from Annapolis High began their internships with a day of training on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

Conrad Buchheister is an Annapolis High School Honors Social Studies teacher who partnered to implement the program for the City of Annapolis. The program is not affiliated with Anne Arundel County Public Schools. Buchheister selected students from his classes who had shown an interest in government and social studies.

“I believed these students showed great potential for growth,” Buchheister said. “I was especially interested in selecting students who needed an opportunity.”

The students were selected in June and brought to City Hall for three all-day (physically-distanced) training session in City Council chambers in early July. Each student wore a mask throughout the day while they learned about the functions of City Government. At the end of the day, each had set goals:

Amy Lopez: “make connections with people in the government;”

Aida Pineda: “gain work experience with government departments;”

Tyler Day: “add to college applications;”

Joe Moccia: “get a foot in the door;”

Sydney Scott: “help change the City;”

Erin Brown: “gain knowledge on the City;”

Alex Marroquin: “understand the flow of money;”

Laren Turner: “meet new people who hold power;”

Demeiko Ross: “become experienced.”

Each student will earn a stipend and work in various departments, including law, finance, public safety, communications and Information Technology. They will work a set number of hours, three-days-per-week.

Alderman DaJuan Gay and Mayor Gavin Buckley worked together to find funding for the program as part of the Mayor’s outreach and community engagement FY 2020 budget.

“We are interested in ensuring that we have diversity in top leadership positions,” Mayor Buckley said. “But we also want to ensure that we are expanding opportunities at the entry-level. This program does just that.”

Alderman Gay added, “It’s good for the City. I’m glad young people are able to participate in their government and civics.”

At the completion of the program at the end of August, students will have gained skills in their areas of interest, but will also be working on employability, resume building and references, and college entrance essays. They will work together as a team on a video capstone project, chronicling their experience with City government this summer.

Senior Advisor to the Mayor, William Rowel, added, “We developed this program because we know that internships are beneficial. They help the young people of our city develop professional aptitude, strengthen personal character, and carve out a greater pathway to opportunity. By investing in internships, we are investing in the broadest spectrum of opportunity.”

