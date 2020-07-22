--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
“Nationals October 2019

BONUS PODCAST: COVID-19 and…. Anne Arundel County teachers and a virtual fall semester

| July 22, 2020, 01:47 PM

Rams Head

As we all work our way through the COVID-19 pandemic, Eye On Annapolis will be bringing you different voices to express the differing (and often unanticipated) aspects of the fight against the Coronavirus.

Content Continues Below

Rams Head

Today, we speak with Russell Leone who is the President of the Teachers Association of Anne Arundel County (TAAAC)representing nearly all of the approximate 7,000 teachers across Anne Arundel County.

TAAAC and other organizations had been calling for a virtual start to the school year and the decision was made on July 20, 2020 that Anne Arundel County Schools would be virtual.

Learn how our teachers are planning to handle this in the Fall the lessons they learned in the Spring, and what needs to happen to return to the classroom or to continue virtually if the virus has other ideas!

Where to find the DNB...

Rams Head

Category: COVID, Local News, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB

About the Author - John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter rss feed

«
»
Fourth of July Cruises
Insert future code here