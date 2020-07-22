BONUS PODCAST: COVID-19 and…. Anne Arundel County teachers and a virtual fall semester

As we all work our way through the COVID-19 pandemic, Eye On Annapolis will be bringing you different voices to express the differing (and often unanticipated) aspects of the fight against the Coronavirus.

Today, we speak with Russell Leone who is the President of the Teachers Association of Anne Arundel County (TAAAC)representing nearly all of the approximate 7,000 teachers across Anne Arundel County.

TAAAC and other organizations had been calling for a virtual start to the school year and the decision was made on July 20, 2020 that Anne Arundel County Schools would be virtual.

Learn how our teachers are planning to handle this in the Fall the lessons they learned in the Spring, and what needs to happen to return to the classroom or to continue virtually if the virus has other ideas!

