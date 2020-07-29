--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
BONUS PODCAST: COVID-19 and….A conversation on COVID with Dr. Freedman

| July 28, 2020, 09:00 PM

Governor Hogan has us in Stage 2. County Executive Pittman and Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman are rolling back some of the opening as the number of COVID cases are on the rise.

What can we do?  I spoke with Dr. Michael Freedman from Evolve Direct Primary Care about this.

In this wide-ranging discussion we discuss what went wrong, what went right, if the schools made the right choice, and in a perfect world…what needs to be done to eradicate the virus.

We look at leadership from Washington DC on down and discuss how Governor Hogan is doing as he try’s to chase the virus from Maryland!

Have a listen!

