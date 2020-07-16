BONUS PODCAST: Catching up with Travis Pastrana and Circuit 199

Travis Pastrana never rests.

If he is not racing, jumping, building a stunt, or chasing down his two daughters, you can probably be sure he’s working on something new. And we caught up with him to find out!

Enter Circuit 199 in Sudlersville. It’s a state of the art racing facility to train top drivers and to teach the new batch. It’s a Progression Park where FMX, BMX, and skateboarders can hone their skills and take them to the next level. And it’s a Pump Track and skills course to promote fitness to youth using the track for bicycles, skateboards, or scooters. And of course there is plenty of other entertainment planned as well.

When Travis brought Nitro Circus here in 2017 it meant the world to him to finally perform at home. And now he wants to continue giving back to Maryland–his home.

Circuit 199 could open as early as next spring, but the target is to be open by 2022.

Have a listen and get excited!

