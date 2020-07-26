Ben Marcantonio stepping down as CEO of Hospice of the Chesapeake

Hospice of the Chesapeake has announced that President and CEO Ben Marcantonio has submitted his resignation effective September 25th. Marcantonio informed the Chairman of the Board of Directors earlier this week that he has accepted a position as the Chief Operating Officer for the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization. Marcantonio joined Hospice of the Chesapeake as Chief Operating Officer in 2013 and was quickly promoted to President and CEO in 2015.

Content Continues Below

“Ben has been a guiding force and a strong advocate for Hospice of the Chesapeake. We are grateful for his commitment and dedication to our mission since joining our team in 2013 and his focus on the expansion of care provided by the organization,” said Brian Gibbons, Chairman of the Hospice of the Chesapeake Board of Directors. “Ben has worked tirelessly during his tenure as CEO and the organization has reach many milestones including caring for more than 550 hospice patients per day in mid-2020, the construction and opening of the Rebecca Fortney Inpatient Care Center in 2015 and the Hussman Outpatient Supportive Care Center in 2018.”

The Board of Directors also announced they have appointed Michael Brady to serve as the Interim President and CEO effective upon Marcantonio’s departure. Brady currently serves as Chief Financial Officer and joined Hospice of the Chesapeake in 2017. Prior to joining Hospice of the Chesapeake, Brady served as CFO with the National Lutheran Communities and Services in Rockville, which is the parent organization of three non-profit faith-based senior care communities and two home health/home care entities. Brady is currently the Chairman of the Leading Age Maryland Board of Directors and a 2020 Leadership Anne Arundel graduate.

“I am very confident that Mike will provide strong leadership and bring valuable insight in this interim role.” Said Brian Gibbons, Chairman of the Hospice of the Chesapeake Board of Directors. The Board of Directors will begin a search for a permanent successor in Fall 2020.

Eye On Annapolis spoke with Ben a few months ago to dig deep into the Hospice of the Chesapeake and the services they provide. Have a listen.





Where to find the DNB...

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB