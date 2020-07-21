Bello Machre raises $140,000 in virtual fundraiser

Bello Machre’s first ever virtual event – Every Step Counts – was a huge success raising over $140,000 in support of children and adults with developmental disabilities. The event also honored its frontline staff who provide 24-7 care to over 300 people served by Bello Machre.

Every Step Counts was transformed into a virtual weeklong celebration – June 7th through June 13th – keeping a tradition of a family friendly, community-based event. Over 200 participants walked, biked, and ran safely in their own communities.

The Bello Machre family of supporters stepped up like never before raising over $140,000. Dimensional Health Care Associates led the way with a $20,000 Presenting Sponsorship. Other major sponsors included Cattail Construction, Community Bank of the Chesapeake, Corporate Brokers, First National Bank, Skyline Technology Solutions each donating $5,000 and Americle Healthcare, Long and Foster—Joanie Peacock, and Progressive Title Corporation each donating $2,500. Our heart-by-heart t-shirt sponsors donating $1,000 included Absolute Fire Protection, Bank of Glen Burnie, Commercial Insurance Managers, June & Jerry Dowell, Glen Burnie Mutual Savings Bank, and Mullen, Sondberg, Wimbish & Stone.

The Every Step Counts 5K participants ran in their own neigborhoods and submitted their times virtually.Congratulations James Fisher of Baltimore, Maryland, with the fastest time of 19 minutes and 21 seconds!

“Even with all of the challenges that our community has faced over the past four months, our supporters, volunteers, staff, and community stepped up like never before. Everyone jumped in without hesitation to support Bello Machre. Words cannot express our gratitude for everyone’s amazing enthusiasm and generosity!” commented Tracy Lynott, Bello Machre’s Development Director.

Unique to this fundraising event—individuals and teams are given the option to raise money for a specific individual, or Bello Machre home, with half of the money raised directly benefiting the person or home in the form of services. Just over $15,000 will go back to families and individuals to spend on additional services, vacations, and wish list items in the homes. This is a huge help to families and individuals who live in Anne Arundel, Carroll, and Baltimore Counties.

A special shout out to the army of volunteers who helped step up, step out, and make our weeklong virtual ESC possible. Volunteers spread Every Step Counts enthusiasm by chalking inspiring messages on driveways and sidewalks, delivering cookies to all of our homes, and crafting personal thank you cards for our frontline staff. Thank you to everyone for making Every Step Counts 2020 the best yet!

