Authorities recover body of man that jumped off Spa Creek bridge

Authorities from the Annapolis Police Department, Annapolis Fire Department, Anne Arundel County Fire Department, and the US Coast Guars have recovered the body of a man that was seen jumping off the Spa Creek bridge last night at about 1:30am.

On July 3rd at 1:27 am, officers along with the Annapolis Fire Department, Anne Arundel County Fire Department and the United States Coast Guard responded to the Spa Creek Bridge for a report of a male subject who jumped from the bridge. From witnesses at a nearby marina, they witnessed the man jump and saw the splash, but did not see his body surface.

After a brief search, crews located and recovered the body of a deceased male whose name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

The preliminary investigation indicates this appears to be an accidental drowning.

