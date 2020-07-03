--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
Authorities recover body of man that jumped off Spa Creek bridge

| July 03, 2020, 04:11 PM

Authorities from the Annapolis Police Department, Annapolis Fire Department, Anne Arundel County Fire Department, and the US Coast Guars  have recovered the body of a man that was seen jumping off the Spa Creek bridge last night at about 1:30am.

On July 3rd  at 1:27 am, officers along with the Annapolis Fire Department, Anne Arundel County Fire Department and the United States Coast Guard responded to the Spa Creek Bridge for a report of a male subject who jumped from the bridge. From witnesses at a nearby marina, they witnessed the man jump and saw the splash, but did not see his body surface.

After a brief search, crews located and recovered the body of a deceased male whose name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

The preliminary investigation indicates this appears to be an accidental drowning.

