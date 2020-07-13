--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
Arundel Olympic Swim Center reopening today after employees displayed COVID symptoms

| July 13, 2020, 10:03 AM

Over the weekend, the Anne Arundel County Department of Health determined that two staff members at the Arundel Olympic Swim Center in Annapolis, Maryland, had symptoms concerning COVID-19. In coordination with the County Department of Recreation and Parks, out of an abundance of caution, the pool was closed Sunday for cleaning and to identify any potential exposures.

The health department has learned that the staff members followed proper protocols and were not at the swim center at any time that they had symptoms. Swim center staff have been following protocols by wearing masks, social distancing, proper and frequent hand washing, and sanitizing and disinfecting the surfaces in the facility. The facility was cleaned yesterday  with an additional cleaning.

The swim center will reopen This morning, Monday, July 13. Additionally, the child care facility on site utilizes separate staff, space, and entrances and was not affected by this issue. The Department of Health recommends that everyone use masks, distance, and maintain hand hygiene appropriately and get tested immediately if you have any concerns about exposure or if you have any symptoms of COVID-19.

If you have any concerns, questions or want to be tested, call the Health Line at 410-222-7256 weekdays between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Saturdays between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

