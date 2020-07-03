--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
Anne Arundel County Recreation and Parks cancels October’s Lifeline 100 bike ride

Rams Head

The Anne Arundel County Department of Recreation and Parks has announced the cancelation of the 2020 Lifeline 100 bicycle ride scheduled for October 4th with the exception of a small, free children and family bike safety program.

The hosts of the event, Anne Arundel County Police, Anne Arundel County Recreation & Parks and Bicycle Advocates for Annapolis & Anne Arundel County (“BikeAAA”), have worked closely since the 2014 inaugural Lifeline 100 and have seen record  participation, inclusion, safety, fun and more than $200,000 raised for the non-profit beneficiaries and partners.

In a statement they said:

Our shared commitment to safety and health has guided our decisions since our launch and that especially applies now during COVID-19. The degree of uncertain pandemic conditions coupled with preparation lead time did not provide a good path forward. As previously announced, those who have already registered will be offered a choice of 1) Donate the registration fee to our non-profit beneficiaries, 2) Roll your registration to October 3, 2021 or 3) Request a refund.  Registrants will be contacted individually.

The Lifeline 100 event has always included a free Children’s Bike Safety Rodeo at Kinder Farm Park and the plan is to proceed with that within the prevailing guidelines for social distancing.

Please mark your calendar for October 3, 2021 for rides of 15, 30, 65 and 100 miles and for children and families, watch for details about our program at Kinder Farm Park on October 4, 2020.

