Anne Arundel County re-instates park fees for weekends

Today, the Anne Arundel County Department of Recreation and Parks and County Executive Steuart Pittman announced that the county will re-instate park fees for weekends while continuing to waive entrance fees during weekdays for the remainder of the summer. All regional park entrance fees were waived on March 16, 2020, to give county residents a safe respite and an opportunity to enjoy exercise and nature during the unprecedented COVID-19 shutdown. Since March 2020, regional park attendance has increased as much as seventy two percent.

“County parks have been a safe haven and refuge for many of our county residents during this pandemic,” said Rick Anthony, Director of Recreation and Parks. “County Executive Pittman and I are pleased to extend our free parks policy Monday through Friday until September 1, 2020. I also want to thank our hard-working parks staff who have gone above and beyond their duty during this unprecedented increase in attendance.”

Beginning Saturday, July 18, 2020 regional parks entry fees will be reinstated on Saturdays and Sundays. The daily entrance fee is $6.00 and annual passes are $30. Senior passes and lifetime military passes will be honored, as usual.

County regional parks include:

Quiet Waters Park – 600 Quiet Waters Park Rd, Annapolis

Kinder Farm Park – 1001 Kinder Farm Park Rd, Millersville

Downs Park – 8311 John Downs Loop, Pasadena

Fort Smallwood Park – 9500 Fort Smallwood Rd, Pasadena (boat ramp fees are separate from entry fees)

Jug Bay Wetlands Sanctuary – 1361 Wrighton Road, Lothian, MD 20711

The remainder of the 130 county parks remain free of charge, as always.

For more information about Anne Arundel County parks please visit:

www.aacounty.org/departments/recreation-parks/.

