Anne Arundel County Public Libraries gearing up to re-open

In preparation for the opening of its buildings on July 6, officials from the Anne Arundel County Public Library (AACPL) today explained how service will differ under current public health and operational restrictions. Additionally, the new Michael E. Busch Annapolis Library is set to open on Wednesday, July 22 at 11 am.

Limited services through September 5 include:

new hours: Monday – Thursday 10 am – 7 pm, Friday- Saturday 10 am – 5 pm;

new curbside pickup hours: Monday – Thursday 3 – 6 pm, Friday and Saturday, 10 am – noon;

masks required for staff and customers, free masks available for the public while supplies last;

limited number of customers allowed in buildings, based on guidance from public health officials;

limited in person computer assistance, customers may have to make an appointment for more assistance;

reduced number of public computers available for use, customers are limited to two hours per day;

limited seating available in the branch;

no meeting rooms or conference rooms use;

no in person programs

cash payments discouraged, credit card payments preferred;

toys removed from children’s areas;

no print newspapers available;

magazines only available for checkout;

Odenton Library Creation Station and Computer Lab closed;

limited study room availability;

no seven day book checkouts;

no faxing, scanning or copying service;

no wireless printing;

returns only accepted via book drop and

no access to water fountains.

In an effort to address the digital divide in the county, the library now provides free parking lot Wi-Fi at the Brooklyn Park, Deale, Edgewater, Glen Burnie and Odenton libraries and temporarily offers 10 free pages of printing per day, per person. Free Wi-Fi is also available in all branches.

The new 32,500 square foot Michael E. Busch Annapolis Library opens on July 22 and will boast 85,000 books and materials, a vending café, tinker lab, tech zone and teen area, six collaboration spaces, two meeting rooms and more. It is the first new library building in the county since 2004.

The library continues to increase its offering of virtual programs through Zoom and Facebook Live. Customers should visit the library’s calendar of events for a complete list of virtual programs.

Stay updated on changes to library services through the library’s social media channels Twitter ; and Instagram and on website.

