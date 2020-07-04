Anne Arundel County CASA receives $35K grant from Community Foundation

Anne Arundel County CASA, Inc. (AACASA) receives a $35,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Anne Arundel County (CFAAC) to support its mission to advocate for abused and neglected children in foster care. The award comes from the Fund for Anne Arundel, a fund of CFAAC.

“The support of the Community Foundation of Anne Arundel County is a resounding testament to the work our CASA volunteers do on a daily basis to help abused and neglected children,” said Rebecca Tingle, Executive Director of AACASA.

“Over the past 15 years, I have been privileged to witness the remarkable ways that CASA volunteers impact the lives of the most vulnerable children in our community. These children come to us wounded, but they cling to their hopes and dreams. It is our job to watch over them while in foster care, to make sure all that can be done is done, to help them flourish while a safe, loving and forever home is found.

“We would not be able to continue our work without the support from our generous contributors. The Community Foundation gets it! They understand the best way to strengthen our community is by helping to strengthen our nonprofit community. We are proud to be a part of an amazing collaborative effort to build strong children and families.”

Category: Local News, NEWS