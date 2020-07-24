Annapolis suspends camps after camper tests positive for COVID-19

The City of Annapolis’ Department of Recreation and Parks has suspended operations of the Community Enrichment Camps at Collison Field until further notice.

The reason for the suspension is that a camper in one of the groups tested positive for COVID-19. The Anne Arundel County Department of Health is working with the Department of Recreation and Parks and the family impacted to conduct contact tracing. The City is not authorized under privacy laws to disclose the name of the camper.

The City of Annapolis began running camps on June 29, under strict guidelines set forth by the Department of Recreation and Parks under directives set by the Maryland Department of Health.

In the camp configuration, groups of campers were limited to eight children and a staff member. In all, five groups of eight were participating in the six-week “Community Enrichment Camps.” The campers began their day at the Stanton Center and then were transported to Collison Field at Truxtun Park. The Specialty Camps at Truxtun Park, which run for one week at a time and focus on a specific activity, are unaffected and continue to operate.

Protocols:

The City limits the number of participants to 15 individuals, including staff, per group and enforces strict mask-wearing and social distancing protocols.

When a family member of a camper disclosed symptoms of COVID-19, camps were suspended. The family member later tested positive for COVID-19. All parents/guardians received a phone call and a letter home.

After a camper tested positive for COVID-19, additional letters were sent to parents/guardians and camp operations were suspended indefinitely.

All campers and counselors are required to quarantine per the CDC guidelines and have been encouraged to get tested.

After quarantining, each camper must have clearance from a physician in order to return to camp.

