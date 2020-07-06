--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
Annapolis Police investigating early morning homicide in Annapolis Walk neighborhood

| July 06, 2020, 09:30 AM

The Annapolis Police Department is investigating an early morning stabbing that occurred this morning in the Annapolis Walk neighborhood off of Forest Drive.

Just after 1:00am on July 6, 2020, the Annapolis Police Department responded to the 1000 block of Baywind Drive  in the Annapolis Walk neighborhood for a reported stabbing.

An adult male victim was outside in the area when he was apparently stabbed by an unknown suspect.

The victim was identified as Deontrae Matthews, 34, of Annapolis. Mr. Matthews was transported to Anne Arundel Medical Center, but later died from his injuries.

This is the third homicide in the City of Annapolis this year.

This investigation is active and anyone with information is urged to contact our detectives at 410-260-3439. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland by calling 1-866-7LOCKUP.

