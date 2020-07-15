Annapolis Maritime Museum and park cancels popular Boatyard Beach Bash

The Boatyard Beach Bash is traditional harbinger of the close of summer and favorite event of Annapolitans. Unfortunately due to COVID-19, this event, like so many others has been canceled for 2020. The event was scheduled for August 29, 2020.

Content Continues Below

While there were high hopes to move forward with the event, the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park announced today that the 2020 Boatyard Beach Bash is canceled. Alice Estrada, the President and CEO of the museum said, “In the midst of COVID-19, our priority continues to be the health and safety of our staff, volunteers and guests and, as such, we are following the recommendations of local and national leaders.”

Dick Franyo, Board member, Founder of the event and the owner of its namesake, the Boatyard Bar & Grill expressed his disappointment as well, but offered a promise, “we are so disappointed to cancel the event, but health and safety is paramount. The Museum is busy installing its new exhibits and working on its campaign to develop the amazing 12 acre educational Park Campus at Back Creek. Also training captain and crew of the Wilma Lee, the AMM’s beautiful historic skipjack, for future programming. We will be back with the Boatyard Beach Bash bigger than ever next year.”

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: COVID, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB