Annapolis man killed in Glen Burnie motorcycle crash

An Annapolis man was killed last night in Glen Burnie after being hit by a vehicle that failed to yield the right of way to the motorcycle.

Content Continues Below

On July 2, 2020, just before 8:00pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to Crain Highway and 5th Avenue SW in Glen Burnie for a crash involving a motorcycle.

A Harley Davidson motorcycle ,operated by Stanley Dorsey of the 1400 block of Tyler Avenue in Annapolis, was traveling south on Crain Highway approaching the intersection of 5th Avenue. A Hyundai, operated by Kaundra Bell of the 4900 block of Frederick Avenue in Baltimore, was traveling north on Crain Highway approaching 5th Avenue.

Bell attempted to make a left turn onto 5th Avenue SW in front of the Dorsey. The motorcycle struck the rear of the Hyundai. Dorsey was knocked off the motorcycle on impact and the motorcycle continued off the right side of the roadway where it struck a pole and a utility box.

Stanley Dorsey was pronounced dead on the scene by Anne Arundel County Fire Department personnel. The body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy. Kaundra Bell was uninjured.

The primary cause of the crash appears to be the Hyundai failing to yield the right of way to the motorcycle. Preliminarily, alcohol does not appear to be a factor in this crash. The Traffic Safety Section is handling the investigation. The case will be reviewed by the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s office.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB