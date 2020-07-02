Annapolis’ Crusader Yacht Sales is newest dealer for Excess Catamarans

Crusader Yacht Sales in Annapolis, owned and operated by Mike Titgemeyer, is now the exclusive distributor of Excess Catamarans for the Mid-Atlantic area. “Partnering with Excess was a great decision for us,” said Mike. “Excess builds innovative, high-quality catamarans that are in demand and we’re looking forward to providing sales and service here on the Chesapeake Bay.”

“We are pleased to welcome Crusader Yacht Sales within the Excess family. Adding a strong partner like Crusader Yacht Sales, established since 1982 within the Sailing community in Annapolis, allows us to expand our network on the East Coast of the USA. The combination of Excess Catamaran and Jeanneau Sail to Crusader Yacht Sales will strengthen the position of the Beneteau Group in North America.” said Fred Signat, director of the CNB operations for the Americas.

Crusader Yacht Sales is a leading Annapolis area dealer and brokerage, serving the area with professional sales and service since 1982. Crusader has represented many brands through their long history and is excited about now representing Jeanneau in the Annapolis area. Crusader has a staff of professional yacht brokers uniquely qualified to assist in the purchase of new and used boats, both power and sail. In addition to Excess Catamaran, Crusader also represents Tartan Yachts, Legacy Yachts and Jeanneau Sail out of their Annapolis and Solomons Island locations.

