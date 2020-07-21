Annapolis builders, here’s what to look for in construction cost estimating software

As is the case with many other industries, the real estate and construction industries have benefited from software development in the last couple of years. One of the most popular software types in the construction industry is cost estimation software, which allows developers to chalk up estimations more accurately.

Construction cost estimating software is relatively widespread, but some companies still don’t use it or aren’t happy with their providers. If you find yourself in such a situation, there’s no reason you shouldn’t find the right software provider. There are many great options for construction cost estimating software out there. If you’re searching for one, here are some of the things you should be looking for in construction estimation software:

Ease of Use

The first thing that you need to look for in construction estimation software is ease of use. You and/or your team will be using the software quite frequently, and if the software is not user-friendly, it will hold you back instead of helping you. When it comes to ease of use, you might want to consider the following questions:

Does it support your current methods and processes?

Does it allow for smooth coordination and collaboration?

Is the software robust and frequently updated?

Does it allow for integration with other software and platforms?

By using a sophisticated cost estimation software, the chance of calculation mistakes can be drastically reduced. The main utility of using a construction estimation software over human calculations is the accuracy the software provides. The more complex its systems are, the more likely that a mistake will occur in the data entry or integration process. Also, software with a higher learning curve takes more time to implement.

Data Integrations

Producing construction estimates is not an easy job as it requires data collection from multiple sources. Before construction estimation software was introduced, it would often take longer as data had to be compiled and double-checked. One of the benefits of using construction estimation software is to sidestep this problem. Data integrations is a complex process involving multiple users, spreadsheets, devices, and platforms.

Your software should integrate with your other data sources and tools that you’re using. Top construction estimator programsallow for seamless data integrations. To get accurate estimations, you need to make sure the data is up to date. You should also make sure that the software you’re choosing can effectively extract, filter, and sync data across multiple platforms.

Cost Per Square Foot Analysis

When providing estimates for construction or renovation jobs, cost per square foot analysis is vital as final approval of the project depends on it. Most good construction estimation software comes with a square foot estimator to do so. The software should be able to provide a detailed breakdown of costs, including material, labor, equipment, and productivity.

When done manually, the cost per square for analysis tends to be very slow, which is why this feature is essential in cost estimation software. It should allow you to figure out total costs, assembly costs, and commercial construction costs per square foot easily with just a few simple clicks. A good cost estimation software will allow you to do cost per square foot analysis based on different construction categories.

Manages Every Step

Your cost estimation software should help out at every step, from Request For Quotation (RFQ) to selecting subcontractors, suppliers, etc. This gives you a holistic overview of the project cost in a timely and effective manner. RFQ is an integral part of the construction process as reviewing the supplier and subcontractor prices allows you and your potential client to get a better deal. Good construction estimation software will enable you to maintain an RFQ database and categorize them separately.

It should also allow you to analyze the project blueprints and create construction takeoffs quickly and easily. The feature to track field costs should also be in it to help you save time and effort. In short, good construction estimation software should help you manage every step of the way.

To Sum It Up

Almost all modern construction businesses use construction estimation software to increase their efficiency, which allows them to take on more bids. If you’re not using one, then you’re handicapping yourself against potential competition. Utilizing a construction estimation software can be a big step in your journey to make your business bigger and better.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Local News, NEWS