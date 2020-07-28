Annapolis based RXNT supports Chesapeake Charities scholarship

Annapolis-based RXNT has announced its support for Chesapeake Charities’ Governor Larry Hogan Scholarship at this year’s fifth annual charity luncheon this fall.

The annual luncheon, held at Chesapeake Bay Beach Club in Stevensville, recognizes people and organizations that exemplify the qualities of leadership, community service and altruism. This year’s event is scheduled for Nov. 5 and will recognize heroic actions taken by local citizens who were on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Along with three categories of awards, Chesapeake Charities also each year awards the Governor Larry Hogan Scholarship to a medical student pursuing a career in cancer research. Chesapeake Charities established this scholarship in 2016 to honor the courage and leadership the governor displayed while waging a personal battle against cancer during his first year in office.

Annapolis-based healthcare technology firm RXNT has graciously provided sponsorship for this year’s $2,500 award.

“We’re incredibly proud to sponsor Chesapeake Charities’ scholarship, particularly this year as the medical community has fought and persevered through the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Randy Boldyga, president and CEO of RXNT. “Now more than ever, it’s important to us to support medical students going into the field who may one day be on the front lines of the next global crisis. It’s our honor to help set them up for success.”

Since 1999, RXNT has provided award-winning, certified Practice Management, Medical Billing, Electronic Health Records, and E-Prescribing software to thousands of healthcare providers, physician practices, and billing companies across the United States. With our affordable, cloud-based healthcare software, medical professionals can spend more time doing what you do best—delivering patient care. For additional information, contact RXNT at (800) 943-7968 or [email protected], or please visit www.rxnt.com.

We are truly grateful for the support we receive for our Celebration of Charity luncheon from outstanding companies like RXNT”, commented Linda Kohler, Chesapeake Charities Executive Director. “Not only does it provide funding for the Governor’s scholarship for an exemplary medical student, but sponsorship allows us to honor those who have made exceptional contributions for the betterment of others.”

Past recipients for the award include St. Mary’s College of Maryland 2013 graduate Josh Olexa, who then received medical training at University of Maryland (2017); Amy Nemirovsky, a University of Maryland Medical Student who pursued a master’s degree in clinical research (2018); and Melanie Rebechi (2019).

Sponsorships for the event are still available. For more information call 410-643-4020 or email [email protected]. Tickets for the luncheon will become available in early fall.

