AAEDC grants still available to small Anne Arundel County businesses. Deadline July 24.

Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation (AAEDC) CEO Ben Birge announced that businesses interested in requesting funds through the county’s Customer and Employee Protection (CEP) Grant Program have until July 24 to submit their applications. On that date, the online portal will stop accepting new applications. However, businesses with submissions prior to that date can expect their application to be reviewed for a decision. Since the program’s launch on June 3 through July 16, AAEDC has awarded about $4.4 million to 706 businesses.

“Our pipeline of applications has been strong,” said Mr. Birge. “Many applicants have done a great job in articulating how the grant will help them safely pivot their operations and implement innovative ways, much of it online, to engage their customers,”

The CEP program is supported with $5 million from the county’s allotment of funding from the CARES Act. Through the program, an entity can apply for a grant of up to $10,000 to cover the cost of personal protective equipment (PPE), sanitation/cleaning products and services, signage, technology to facilitate e-commerce and customer communications, purchases to implement mobile or delivery operations and trainings and consultations for business owners and employees to understand compliance regulations and best practices. Past due bills for ongoing expenses such as rent, utilities, and inventory do not qualify.

To be eligible for the program, an entity must be an Anne Arundel County based business, including non-profit entities, with 50 or less employees. The business must be in good standing with the State of Maryland. Applicants will be required to submit a budget detailing purchases and vendors as well as financial documents such as business tax returns, Schedule C, or form 990 in addition to a recent profit and loss statement.

Additional information and access to the application are on the CEP grant page. Business owners needing additional assistance should send their questions by email to [email protected].

