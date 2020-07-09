$667,300 granted to local non-profits by Anne Arundel County

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman announced Community Support Grant Program awards, totaling nearly $670,000 in funding, were made to 26 nonprofit organizations for Fiscal Year 2021.

Funds were granted to organizations to further the county’s key human service priorities, including providing services to underserved populations, addressing the health and well-being of communities, and/or promoting equity and inclusion. In the Spring, the County Executive’s office announced the program would contract with Arundel Community Development Services, Inc. (ACDS), the county’s nonprofit housing and community development entity, to manage the grant application, review and award process.

“It was important to my administration to create a new process to review the proposals, to ensure the county’s investments would be directed to organizations generating the most impact in the community,” said County Executive Pittman. “Now more than ever, the needs in our communities are increasing. We had a lot of really great applications and our review team had some tough decisions to make. I also want to thank the County Council for working closely with us. “

According to ACDS Executive Director, Kathleen Koch, ACDS received nearly 80 applications totaling $4.5 million in requests. While the county had initially intended to fund the program at a higher dollar amount, revenue projections and budget constraints due to COVID-19 meant the funding amount was reduced.

Because of this, in lieu of capital projects, the review team also prioritized those human service programs having an immediate impact in our communities as residents deal with the impact of COVID-19. Applications were reviewed initially by ACDS staff for completeness and the extent to which they met priority areas. The requests were presented to a team of Health and Human Service agency directors, and representatives from the County Executive’s Office. Although the competition was tough, the county believes the dollars were allocated in way that will have the greatest impact.

Community Support Grant Program – Administered by ACDS Local Fiscal Year 2021 Anne Arundel County Literacy Council, Inc. – Funds will be used to provide individualized literacy tutoring to 350 adults. $ 25,000 Community Foundation of Anne Arundel County (CFAAC) – Funds will be used toward the production of the Poverty Amidst Plenty Community Needs Assessment Report. $ 10,000 Hope for All, Inc. – Funds will be used to provide critical and unique support to very low income households transitioning from homelessness, displacement, recovery or other situations, with furniture and other household essentials. $ 40,000 Legal Aid Bureau – Funds will be used to provide general operating support to the Anne Arundel County branch of the Maryland Legal Aid office, which provides a wide range of legal services to low income residents. $ 50,000 Opportunities Industrialization Corporation (OIC) – Funds will be used to support the GED, computer literacy and full employment initiative for unemployed/underemployed residents. $ 25,000 Arundel House of Hope – Funds will be used to support a housing counselor to help clients prepare, locate, apply and obtain permanent housing. Funds will also be used to staff a position to assist clients after they obtain and move into housing through case management. $ 50,000 Calvary Community Development Corp. – Funds will be used to support the Eviction Prevention Program providing funds for rental and utility assistance. $ 15,000 The Light House – Funds will be used for general operating costs for this homeless shelter serving the greater Annapolis area. $ 50,000 Maryland Re-Entry Resources Center – Funds will be used to reduce recidivism through mentorship and case management for individuals post incarceration and assist in the creation of re-entry transition plans. $ 25,000 United Way of Central Maryland – Funds will be used to support the Family Stability Initiative Homelessness Prevention Program in the north and west areas of the County, and a Countywide Shelter Diversion Program, preventing homelessness for approximately 55 low income families. $ 25,000 Annapolis Immigration Justice Network – Funds will be used to provide legal support for residents seeking a path to citizenship through the immigration system. $ 40,000 Center of Help – Funds will be used to support general operating costs including rent for their office space for this organization that provides case management to English as a Second Language (ESOL) households. $ 20,000 Organization of Hispanic/Latin Americans of AA County (OHLA) – Funds will be used to provide assistance and information referrals to Spanish speaking clients in an effort to help them solve a wide ranging set of issues that language barriers make difficult to resolve on their own. $ 11,000 Wiley H. Bates Legacy Center – Funds will be used to sustain the current staffing structure and operations, allowing the historic Center to continue tours, support curriculum design, special events, awareness forums, and other community-based programs. $ 40,000 Anne Arundel County CASA, Inc. – Funds will be used to provide staff support and supervision for trained volunteers who serve as Court appointed Advocates for children in the County’s foster care system. $ 25,000 Annapolis and Anne Arundel County Boys & Girls Club – Funds will be used to provide high quality after school, summer and out of school programing with a focus on serving underserved students at the Wiley H. Bates Boys & Girls Club. $ 21,600 Annapolis and Anne Arundel County Boys & Girls Club – Funds will be used to provide high quality after school, summer, and out of school programing with a focus on serving underserved students at the Freetown Village Club. $ 15,600 Chesapeake Arts Center – Funds will be used to support two programs providing underserved students with enrichment, mentoring and STEAM education in the Brooklyn Park community. $ 10,000 Creating Communities Corporation – Funds will be used to support staff, supply and operating expenses for the Youth Arts Program for underserved youth. $ 10,000 Home Based Medical – Funds will be used to purchase a van to continue the partnership with the Department of Aging to deliver essential medical equipment to persons with disabilities and older adults. $ 39,910 Partners In Care, Inc. – Funds will be used to support staffing, volunteers and systems to provide disadvantaged seniors with transportation and support services, such as the installation ramps or other minor home repairs. $ 25,000 Charting Careers – Funds will be used to support a new mental health position to increase capacity to address mental health needs through case coordination and direct services and referral support. $ 20,000 Addiction Recovery, Inc. DBA Hope House Treatment Centers – Funds will be used to purchase and install anti-microbial, bleach-cleanable and bed-bug resistant furniture. $ 25,000 Langton Green, Inc. – Funds will be used to develop a feasibility plan for the renovation of their campus housing serving adults with disabilities. $ 25,000 TOTAL USE OF FUNDS $ 667,300

