John, my boy. Come on up here. Man the Woodwind for a while.

“Rule #1… “Never leave a fellow crasher behind!” Get your friends and celebrate the 15th Anniversary of Wedding Crashers aboard the sailboat that was used in the movie. With zoned seating, it can be done in a safe, fun, and entertaining manner all while enjoying memories of this classic movie!

Starting on July 15 (which marks the 15th anniversary of the Wedding Crashers), Schooner Woodwind Sailing Cruises will host Wedding Crashers Week aboard their boats. Each Woodwind will have a photo album showcasing their role and behind the scenes photos from the filming.

Wedding Crashers Wednesday:Everyone sailing this day, which is the 15th Anniversary of the Movie will get a “Crab Cakes and Football” T-Shirt and Koozie courtesy of Devil’s Backbone Brewing Company who has made the beer for enjoying this summer (and on the Woodwind).

July 15, 2020 on all four of the cruises.

11:00-1:00, 1:30-3:30, 4:00-6:00 and the sunset sail which is also the Wed. night race watch sail from 6:30-8:30.

Wedding Crashers Trivia Thursday: How much do you know about the movie? Do you know all the Wedding Crashers Rules? Come test your knowledge with Captain Jen who was the captain aboard during the filming of the Woodwind scenes.

July 16, 2020 Sunset Sail from 6:30-8:30.

Tales from Aboard: Captain Jen will share stories from the filming and answer questions about filming aboard, including what the boat was supposed to be named, where all the sites were that they sailed to, and the insight on the scene that was never shown.

Sunset Sails on Friday, July 17 and Monday, July 20 and Tuesday, July 21.

Wedding Crashers “Sacked Brunch” Cruise: On Sunday, July 19, celebrate the 15th Anniversary with a fun movie-themed brunch with of course, crab cakes! Check out the fun menu which includes 2 drink vouchers, brunch food all prepared in a “Sacked Brunch Bag” for easy eating aboard. All participants will get a “Crab Cakes and Football” T-Shirt and Koozie courtesy of Devil’s Backbone Brewing Company, who has created this beer for enjoying this summer (and on the Woodwind). $95 per person, sold in Zone Seating. We have (2) two-person zones, (2) four-person zones, and (2) six-person zones on each boat.

And to add to all this fun, “Rule #76… “No excuses, play like a champion” Devil’s Backbone is having a contest for the best-dressed Wedding Crashers actor or actress. The winner will win a trip to Base Camp at Devil’s Backbone Brewing Company in Roseland, VA, including a camping slot and dinner for two at the Base Camp. It’s a good bet there will beer involved too.

And finally, “Rule #6…Do not sit in the corner and sulk.” Come out and have some fun, safely while sailing aboard the Woodwind and Woodwind II.





