17-Year old shot in Annapolis Gardens community the day after 14-year old was killed

The Annapolis Police Department is on the scene of a second shooting in the Annapolis Gardens community off of Admiral Drive. This is the same neighborhood as the shooting last night the claimed the life of a 14-year old teenager.

Details are just coming in, but a 17-year old male has been taken to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center with serious injuries by ambulance after gunfire broke out in the 200 Block of Croll Drive in the Annapolis Gardens community.

The Annapolis Police were dispatched for the shooting on July 28, 2020 just before 8:00pm.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

