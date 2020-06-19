--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
“Nationals October 2019

Wren Bridal to close location at the Annapolis Town Center this fall

| June 19, 2020, 09:09 AM

Rams Head

Wren Bridal opened in  the Annapolis Town Center in December of 2015 and will be closing their doors permanently a bit later this year.

Content Continues Below

Rams Head

Citing the uncertainty in the weddings and events market and their ultra-personal service, owners Erica McMahon and Christina Keane, have made the decision to close their shop later this fall.

The announcement was made on their Facebook page earlier this morning.

Rams Head

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
Fourth of July Cruises
Insert future code here