Wren Bridal to close location at the Annapolis Town Center this fall

Wren Bridal opened in the Annapolis Town Center in December of 2015 and will be closing their doors permanently a bit later this year.

Citing the uncertainty in the weddings and events market and their ultra-personal service, owners Erica McMahon and Christina Keane, have made the decision to close their shop later this fall.

The announcement was made on their Facebook page earlier this morning.

