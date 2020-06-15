Westfield Annapolis Mall will re-open Saturday morning

Westfield Annapolis announced today that it will re-open for the community starting Saturday, June 20th. The center will welcome back customers with modified hours, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, and will implement relevant government-mandated health and safety protocols as well as provide new services and amenities to address customer concerns during this initial recovery phase in the community.

Content Continues Below

“Westfield is excited to open our doors again to the Annapolis community as we begin our initial recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Steve Stavropoulos, Shopping Center Manager. “We are working closely with local officials and other relevant community groups to ensure a healthy, clean and safe environment for our customers, tenants and employees; and are committed to providing the best experience possible as business begins to operate at the center.”

Westfield Annapolis will implement new practices focused on the health, safety, and convenience of all guests, as well as retailer and center employees. They include:

Increasing the frequency of cleaning measures following CDC and local health department guidelines, with a focus on high-touch areas such as restrooms, play areas, dining areas, and water fountains;

Monitoring and controlling the number of guests entering the centers and crowds in dwell areas and queuing lines;

Implementing and enforcing relevant policies related to social distancing, face masks and other preventative measures; and

Providing an increased number of hand sanitizer stations.

The center will continue to work with select retailers to facilitate curbside pick-up services to make it as easy as possible for customers to quickly and safely collect purchases. More details on these programs are available from individual retailers, or through each center’s website.

In addition, as its centers reopen Westfield is rolling out a suite of digital services to help address customer and community concerns as well as the needs of its retailers and restaurants, while continuing to deliver a best in class customer experience. These services include LINE PASS, a proprietary digital queue system that offers a safer shopping experience for both guests and retailers by allowing customers to join a retailer waitlist or book an appointment in advance from their home, car, or while in the center. LINE PASS is available via the Westfield app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.

Westfield is also increasing the availability of customer service representatives and ambassadors at its properties and will continue to offer its Answers on the Spot program, which provides a real-time response by texting 410-220-6868 or webchat during hours of center operation to answer questions about store and center hours, promotions, and other topics.

The company will continue its #WestfieldCares program by supporting No Kid Hungry through the sale of protective face masks and no touch keys at the center. For every no touch tool and mask bundle sold now through August 31, Westfield will donate $1 to No Kid Hungry, which can provide up to 10 meals to children in need.* The masks and keys will be sold at Westfield centers across the U.S. now through the month of August, with the company donating up to $100,000. #WestfieldCares was launched earlier this year to help some of the most vulnerable populations impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, including the homeless, economically disadvantaged families, seniors, and children along with activities thanking local first responders and medical professionals.

Further information on each center including individual retailer and restaurant operating hours, health and safety practices, local #WestfieldCares initiatives and other programs can be found by visiting Westfield Annapolis.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet





Email



Related

Category: Businesses, COVID, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB