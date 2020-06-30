--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
UPDATE: Macy’s is staying! State database changed to reflect layoffs, not closures

| June 30, 2020, 10:00 AM

Yesterday morning, the State DLLR website indicated that Macy’s had filed a Work Adjustment and Retraining Notification about their Annapolis and Columbia stores. Both filings indicated that the stores were to be closed.  Today, that information has been changed and it appears Macy’s will remain open for business.

The change to the DLLR site was made overnight and we have made a request for the documents surrounding the initial filing and the subsequent change.

Throughout the day yesterday, we tried to get comment from Macy’s. Late in the afternoon, we received a brief email referencing an announcement made last week and a statement saying the stores would remain open.  When pressed on the reason for the filing of the WARN notification, all that was provided was a link to the prior week’s announcement about laying off 3,900 corporate and management employees and saving $630M per year.

At this point, it looks like Macy’s will continue to operate in Annapolis.

For more details, please read the story from yesterday which was updated several times.

