Two high school seniors earn college-sponsored National Merit Scholarships

Anagh Astavans of Glen Burnie High School and Callista Fuhrmann of Severna Park High School are among the most recent impressive list of National Merit Scholars. They were chosen as part of a talented group of 4,100 students from across the country who will receive between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the awarding college or university. Astavans’ post-secondary studies will begin at the University of Maryland and lead to a career in medicine. Furhmann plans to study mathematics at the University of Oklahoma.

Students earn the honor based on their excellent academic records, standardized test performances, school and community leadership, essay submissions, and high school recommendations.

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation will announce another group of college-sponsored scholarship winners this summer. In all, more than $30 million will be awarded to about 7,600 outstanding high school seniors in this year’s competition.

