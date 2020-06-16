The Greene Turtle in Gambrills closing. Will re-open as Smashing Grapes Kitchen & Wine Bar

We have learned that The Greene Turtle in Gambrills at the Waugh Chapel Towne Centre will join it’s Annapolis sister restaurant and re-open as a new wine-based concept–Smashing Grapes Kitchen & Wine Bar.

As with the Annapolis location, the closure is not due to the recent coronavirus pandemic; but a planned business move and the development of the new concept. The Greene Turtle is a franchised location operated by the Titan Hospitality Group which is the parent company of the Blackwall Hitch restaurants in Annapolis and Alexandria, the Blackwall Barn and Lodge in Gambrills, and the Roy Rogers fast food restaurant in Gambrills.

We have been told that Titan Hospitality has given up the franchises for Annapolis and Gambrills and will be opening the new brands as soon as July 2020.

James King, the CEO of the Titan Hospitality Group developed the Blackwall Hitch concept several years ago and the brand has expanded to a total of 4 locations–Annapolis, Alexandria, Baltimore and Rehoboth. The Baltimore and Rehoboth locations were sold to former partner (and former Anne Arundel County Councilman) Derek Fink. The Blackwall Barn & Lodge came about after closing the former Kaufmann’s Tavern (then operating as J. Kings Steak & Seafood Restaurant), investing more than $6M to develop a higher end dining experience and event venue.

At the time of the Annapolis closing, Titan said they planned to retain the Gambrills franchise and continue operations.

With six location in Anne Arundel County, The Greene Turtle was hugely popular for sports watching and NFL Sundays. At one point they had locations in Edgewater, Pasadena, Annapolis, Gambrills, BWI, and Arundel Mills.

King recently penned a column for Eye On Annapolis on the impact of the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program and how it is not a viable alternative for many restaurants.

