Summer camps are on at the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park

Based on regulations announced on May 28th from the State of Maryland – outdoor day camps will be able to open at the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park with conditions and limitations, including additional health and safety precautions.

The AMM Summer Camp will be able to operate, at a reduced capacity. The camps already operate primarily outside, by adopting new procedures, all the required conditions to safeguard the health and safety of our campers, staff, and families can be met.

Currently, the staff is working to update health and safety plans to incorporate the new guidance from the Center of Disease Control (CDC) and the American Camp Association (ACA). With this plan in place, we aim to provide a safe and fun summer camp environment.

This plan includes:

Reduced capacity of 8 campers and 2 adults in each group

Pre-camp and daily symptoms check

No extended care (before or after)

Potential cancellation for forecasted inclement weather and code Red Days

Activities and lessons designed to limit time spent indoors

Masks will be worn when required

Contactless drop off and pickup

Please note, we are currently over capacity for all camps at the current set capacity reductions.

For July and August sessions, AMM will reevaluate enrollment capacities as State guidelines are updated and hope to be able to accommodate additional campers, if safe and allowed. If interested, please add your camper to the waitlist should additional spaces become available.

Summer camp allows children to play and wonder as they explore the world around them with friends, old and new. AMM campers will get their hands wet and feet muddy while exploring the 12-acre Park Campus with wooded-trails, a secluded cove, and marsh habitat on the shores of Back Creek.

