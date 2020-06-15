Students to share experiences in “Let’s Talk Justice” forum tomorrow evening

Anne Arundel County Public Schools and Chesapeake Regional Association of Student Councils (CRASC) will host a student forum next week to provide an opportunity for students to share their lived experiences, identify concerns, and strategize collaborative solutions to help ensure equitable and just practices in their communities.

“Let’s Talk Justice: Student Stories … Student Voices” will run from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16. The virtual event will be moderated by Student Member of the Board Rida Alvi, who recently graduated from Annapolis High School, and SMOB-elect Drake Smith, a junior at Meade High School. The following students have confirmed their participation in the event:

Eddy Awe, Arundel High School

Mya Blackshear, Marley Middle School

John Cardwell, Arundel High School

Conor Curran, Old Mill High School

Beckett Hummer, Meade High School

Isa Liggans, Chesapeake Science Point Public Charter School

Amaya Madarang, Northeast High School

Brenton Meade, MacArthur Middle School

Sumayyah Mordecai, Arundel High School

Sofia Wahlla, Old Mill High School

DaMiya Williams, Chesapeake High School

Other students will be announced as they confirm their participation.

The student forum, envisioned to be the first in a series of such events, will be broadcast live on AACPS-TV, which can be found on Channel 96 on Comcast and Broadstripe, and Channel 36 on Verizon. High definition broadcasts can be seen on Channel 996 on Comcast, Channel 496 on Broadstripe, and Channel 1961 on Verizon. The forum will also be broadcast live on AACPS’ YouTube channel.

AACPS students may submit questions for the panel through this link – Let’s Talk Justice Questions – by using their AACPS log-in credentials. Online question submissions are due by June 15 at 8 a.m.

Questions may also be submitted on YouTube during the forum. Pertinent questions will be asked of panelists if time permits.

More information can also be found on the CRASC website.

