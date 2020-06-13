Stolen ambulance wrecks in front of firehouse on Forest Drive

A bizarre accident snarled Forest Drive this afternoon and sent a 26 year old man to to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.

An ambulance was stolen from Anne Arundel County’s West Annapolis fire station on Jennifer Road shortly after noon on June 13th. The stolen ambulance made it to the intersection of Forest and Bywater Road in front of the Annapolis Fire Department’s Forest Drive station where it crashed into a white full-sized van trapping the drive of the van.

The driver of the van was extricated and flown to the shock-trauma center in Baltimore more as a precaution.

The suspect who stole the ambulance fled the scene on foot and is described as a white women with frizzy hair in her mid 20s wearing grey sweatpants and a white shirt.

There is no word on if the police had apprehended her at this time.

Images below © Glenn A. Miller Photography for Eye On Annapolis

