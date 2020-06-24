St. Martin’s Lutheran School plans to fully return to classroom in fall

St. Martin’s Lutheran School Head of School Patrick Kiley has announced the school is planning on opening five days a week for face-to-face instruction for the 2020-2021 school year. Students are slated to begin the school year on Tuesday, September 8.

The decision was based on a number of factors including relaxed restrictions at the federal, state and local levels. The decision also took into consideration St. Martin’s small class sizes and ability to safely socially distance students and teachers.

“St. Martin’s has made the decision to open for five-day, face-to-face instruction for the 2020-2021 school year,” Kiley said. “We have plans in place to keep all constituents safe, but at the same time, engage our students with the appropriate education they deserve.”

Preliminary plans are in place for not only social distancing in classrooms, but also points of entry, designated up or down stairwells, school sanitation and age appropriate signage regarding hygiene. All faculty and staff will be trained in the proper protocols in order to maintain a safe and secure learning environment.

“St. Martin’s is in the unique position where we can actually grow our student enrollment, be open for face-to-face instruction and keep all individuals safe,” Kiley said. “It has been proven through research that small-class sizes are best for student learning. Now, we can offer our small class sizes as well as a safe and socially-distanced learning environment.”

It is believed that St. Martin’s is the first school in the State of Maryland to announce face-to-face instructional plans for the upcoming school year. Should it become necessary, St. Martin’s will also have online and hybrid learning options as contingency plans.

