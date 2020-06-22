St. Martin’s Lutheran School names Patrick Kiley as new Head of School

The school board of St. Martin’s Lutheran School has announced that Patrick Kiley has been named as head of school. Kiley, who replaces the now-retired James Moorhead, begins his responsibilities on June 16th.

“We are excited about the next chapter of St. Martin’s Lutheran school with Patrick Kiley at the helm,” St. Martin’s School Board President Molly Michaelson said. “His enthusiasm, energy and ideas will certainly enhance the gifts of our talented faculty and make St. Martin’s flourish.”

Originally from Natick, Mass., Kiley is a 1993 graduate of Archbishop Spalding High School. He graduated from Salisbury State University in 1997 with a bachelor’s degree in communications and earned his master’s degree in education from Saint Francis College of Pennsylvania in 2000.

“We are delighted to welcome Patrick Kiley to St. Martin’s as our new head of school,” St. Martin’s Church Pastor Dave Oravec said. “His dedication to educational excellence, care for students and teachers, faithfulness to our Christian values, and contagious enthusiasm signal that some very special things are on the horizon under his visionary leadership.”

After starting his career in journalism and athletics administration, Kiley turned to teaching in 2005. He has now taught English for the past 15 years in the public school systems of Anne Arundel County, Calvert County and Washington, D.C.

Most recently, he taught English at St. Martin’s, the school he now leads. As head of school, Kiley will continue to teach one section of eighth grade English.

“First impressions are significant, and Patrick blew me away at our first meeting,” St. Martin’s Church Council President Larry Laubscher said. “His enthusiasm for St. Martin’s Lutheran School, his qualifications, his demeanor, and most of all, his concern for his students, are evident every time I speak with him. We are confident that he will lead our school to new heights even during these challenging times.”

Kiley’s immediate priorities are driving enrollment, educating students in a safe and effective manner, and revamping and relaunching the St. Martin’s website. In addition to running the day-to-day operations of the school, Kiley will also be responsible for marketing, public relations and fundraising.

“I am honored and humbled to have been named the next head of school at St. Martin’s Lutheran School,” Kiley said. “We are a community of teachers, learners and believers. We have studious and compassionate students, a tireless and dedicated faculty, and committed parents. I am proud and fortunate to be a part of the St. Martin’s community.”

St. Martin’s Lutheran School is located at the corner of Forest Drive and Spa Road in Annapolis, is home to just under 100 students from Pre-K through eighth grade.

