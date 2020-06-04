SPECIAL UPDATE: Annapolis to form Civilian Review Board for Police Department

This afternoon, Annapolis City Mayor Buckley and Police Chief Edward Jackson announced the formation of a Civilian Review Board for the Police Department.

The initial phase of the process will be to gather the best practices to form the actual Board and then begin the legislative process to formally establish it. Please have a listen as the City’s leaders elaborate about this new critical Board to be established

The press conference is followed by a Q&A session with the media.

