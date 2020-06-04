--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
“Nationals October 2019

SPECIAL UPDATE: Annapolis to form Civilian Review Board for Police Department

| June 04, 2020, 05:54 PM

Rams Head

This afternoon, Annapolis City Mayor Buckley and Police Chief Edward Jackson announced the formation of a Civilian Review Board for the Police Department.

The initial phase of the process will be to gather the best practices to form the actual Board and then begin the legislative process to formally establish it. Please have a listen as the City’s leaders elaborate about this new critical Board to be established

The press conference is followed by a Q&A session with the media.

Rams Head

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB

About the Author - John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter rss feed

«
»
Fourth of July Cruises
Insert future code here