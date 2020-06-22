SHA to close ramps on I-695 at MD 295 during evenings this week

On Monday, June 22, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will upgrade traffic barriers along the four ramps at the I-695 (Baltimore Beltway) interchange at MD 295 (Baltimore Washington Parkway) in northern Anne Arundel County. Each night at 9 p.m., crews will close one ramp and reopen it by 5 a.m. the next day. The work is expected to complete by Thursday, June 25.

Customers who have questions about this work may contact the MDOT SHA District 5 Office at 410-841-1000 or [email protected]. MDOT SHA’s contractor Long Fence Company, Inc. is performing the work.

MDOT SHA works hard to maintain safe traffic mobility in work zones for our crews as well as our customers. Drivers need to stay alert, focus on the road and, look for reduced speed limits, as well as other driving pattern changes. Drive like you work here and slow down in construction zones. For a list of all major MDOT SHA projects, go to roads.maryland.gov. For a look at real-time traffic conditions, go to md511.maryland.gov.

