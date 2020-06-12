--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
Severna Park based Event Connections Maryland ready to bring groups to region again

| June 12, 2020, 01:53 PM

A local event planning firm brings their global expertise to Maryland and aims to attract both corporate and leisure groups to Maryland’s unique offerings. With the group travel landscape temporarily changing, Event Connections Maryland sees a need for the meeting and corporate incentives market to pivot to smaller, intimate, and more locally-based events.

As a destination management company, Event Connections Maryland supports the local community by partnering with hotels and small businesses such as restaurants, caterers, tour operators, entertainers, etc. while promoting Maryland as a premier travel destination. Bringing business events to Maryland has a significant impact on the local economy providing benefits long after the event ends.

Event Connections Maryland believes Maryland offers the perfect destination for meetings, conferences, executive retreats, and incentive programs. Their website (www.ecmaryland-dmc.com) highlights featured destinations and services as they develop creative and memorable experiences for groups.

“The desire and need to meet face-to-face has never been greater along with a focus on safety and well being.“ says Melissa Hartley, EC Maryland President. “We are partnering with local hoteliers and hospitality businesses to curate customized itineraries for groups while adhering to new guidelines. Meeting virtually doesn’t replace the human connection and we understand how to get back to gathering again while maintaining attendee confidence”.

You can follow them on Facebook and Instagram @ecmaryland

