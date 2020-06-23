Robeks in Harbour Center introduces 3 new summer superfood smoothie flavors

Robeks Fresh Juices and Smoothies is introducing three new, limited-time superfood smoothies to get consumers ready for a healthy Summer, with delivery through Door Dash, the nation’s leading online mobile food-ordering and delivery provider.

The new offerings – Bold & Gold, Berry Sumac and Avocado Dream – reinforce what Robeks has been offering for almost 25 years, the perfect balance of taste and nutrition.

Content Continues Below

Bold & Gold has a fresh, bright flavor and is loaded with mango, pineapple and bananas, with an added boost of turmeric.

has a fresh, bright flavor and is loaded with mango, pineapple and bananas, with an added boost of turmeric. Berry Sumac is one of our most unique creations to date, with a blend of all-natural raspberry juice, strawberries, pineapples and bananas, along with flax seeds and Sumac. A magical superfood, Sumac is one of the most powerful anti-inflammatory spices on earth, with a myriad of benefits.

is one of our most unique creations to date, with a blend of all-natural raspberry juice, strawberries, pineapples and bananas, along with flax seeds and Sumac. A magical superfood, Sumac is one of the most powerful anti-inflammatory spices on earth, with a myriad of benefits. Avocado Dreamis a Robeks first: an absolutely delicious smoothie featuring premium avocado, spinach, walnuts, pineapple, bananas and fresh lime. It has the perfect blend of taste, with a velvety smooth texture and nutrition benefits that are off the charts.

Convenience through delivery is also a feature offered to all Robeks guests in partnership with Door Dash, the nation’s leading online and mobile food-ordering delivery provider.

For more information on the new superfood smoothies, visit www.robeks.com

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB