Robeks in Harbour Center introduces 3 new summer superfood smoothie flavors

| June 23, 2020, 04:00 PM

Robeks Fresh Juices and Smoothies is introducing three new, limited-time superfood smoothies to get consumers ready for a healthy Summer, with delivery through Door Dash, the nation’s leading online mobile food-ordering and delivery provider.

The new offerings – Bold & Gold, Berry Sumac and Avocado Dream – reinforce what Robeks has been offering for almost 25 years, the perfect balance of taste and nutrition.

  • Bold & Goldhas a fresh, bright flavor and is loaded with mango, pineapple and bananas, with an added boost of turmeric.
  • Berry Sumacis one of our most unique creations to date, with a blend of all-natural raspberry juice, strawberries, pineapples and bananas, along with flax seeds and Sumac. A magical superfood, Sumac is one of the most powerful anti-inflammatory spices on earth, with a myriad of benefits.
  • Avocado Dreamis a Robeks first: an absolutely delicious smoothie featuring premium avocado, spinach, walnuts, pineapple, bananas and fresh lime.  It has the perfect blend of taste, with a velvety smooth texture and nutrition benefits that are off the charts.

Convenience through delivery is also a feature offered to all Robeks guests in partnership with Door Dash, the nation’s leading online and mobile food-ordering delivery provider.

For more information on  the new superfood smoothies, visit www.robeks.com

