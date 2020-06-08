--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
“Nationals October 2019

Revival Home & Gifts finally set to open in West Annapolis on Friday

| June 08, 2020, 06:27 PM

Rams Head

As our county moves into Phase 2 of re-opening, Annapolis is celebrating the grand opening of the brand-new retailer, Revival Home & Gifts.

Content Continues Below

Rams Head

Located at 101 Annapolis Street, Revival Home & Gifts is a premier home decor and gifting boutique offering design brands sourced from across the country and internationally.

With its initial March opening delayed by COVID 19 restrictions, Revival Home & Gifts ownership is thrilled to finally open its doors and be a flagship retailer in the revitalization efforts of West Annapolis. Annapolis Mayor, Gavin Buckley, will lead a socially distant official ribbon cutting on Friday, June 12th, at 10:00am at the store.

Revival Home & Gifts features an exciting mix of well curated home decor and gift items, a selection of art and vintage finds, as well as a children’s boutique.

Rams Head

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
Fourth of July Cruises
Insert future code here