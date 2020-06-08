Revival Home & Gifts finally set to open in West Annapolis on Friday

As our county moves into Phase 2 of re-opening, Annapolis is celebrating the grand opening of the brand-new retailer, Revival Home & Gifts.

Located at 101 Annapolis Street, Revival Home & Gifts is a premier home decor and gifting boutique offering design brands sourced from across the country and internationally.

With its initial March opening delayed by COVID 19 restrictions, Revival Home & Gifts ownership is thrilled to finally open its doors and be a flagship retailer in the revitalization efforts of West Annapolis. Annapolis Mayor, Gavin Buckley, will lead a socially distant official ribbon cutting on Friday, June 12th, at 10:00am at the store.

Revival Home & Gifts features an exciting mix of well curated home decor and gift items, a selection of art and vintage finds, as well as a children’s boutique.

