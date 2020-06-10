Reminder: AACPL now offering curbside services at most branches

Officials from the Anne Arundel County Public Library (AACPL) want to remind customers that the Anne Arundel County Public Libraries are now offering a new contactless curbside pickup service which began on Monday, June 8 at most branches. Additionally, live telephone assistance began Monday. Unfortunately, in-branch services are delayed until July 6.

“While we had hoped to open our doors in mid-June, we have not received all of our protective equipment,” said Library CEO Skip Auld. “Today’s social distancing restrictions require us to completely change how we provide service to ensure the health and safety of our customers, staff and volunteers. We appreciate everyone’s patience.”

“I applaud the library for creating innovative ways to serve customers during our current health crisis,” said County Executive Steuart Pittman. “I support their decision to delay reopening until all safety precautions can be completed.”

Library staff will offer contactless curbside pickup from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Monday-Saturday, at all locations with a few exceptions. Details on how to use contactless curbside pickup can be found on the library’s website at www.aacpl.net/curbside.

The Riviera Beach Library will not begin any service until June 29, as they move to their temporary location at 485A Fort Smallwood Road in Pasadena. A new library is being built on the site of the old building at 1130 Duvall Highway.

The Broadneck Library recently suffered serious water damage and won’t be available for any service until repairs can be made. Additionally, pickup and telephone service at the new Michael E. Busch Annapolis Library will not begin until the branch opens in mid-July.

The library has been serving customers online since the system closed its buildings on March 14. Residents can enjoy dozens of virtual programs on its Facebook page and on Zoom including live kindergarten readiness storytimes, movie discussion clubs, book clubs and numerous how to workshops focused on using library resources. These will continue through the summer. Customers should visit the library’s calendar of events for a complete list of virtual programs.

Additionally, many more titles have been added to the systems’ extensive digital collection of eBooks, eAudiobooks, eMagazines and databases available on the library’s website and staff continue to provide reference help via social media and email.

In light of recent national events, the library has curated a special collection of books that delve into the issues of discrimination and systemic racism and provide tangible suggestions on how to build a more equitable society. CEO Skip Auld also issued a statement on the role of libraries in combatting racism that is available on the library’s Facebook page.

Customers can stay updated on changes to library services through the library’s social media channels (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram) and on their website.

