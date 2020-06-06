--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
#RememberWhen — Visit Annapolis wants to share your memories

| June 06, 2020, 01:05 PM

Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County (VAAAC) is on a mission to recognize and help support locals and businesses that hold a special place in the hearts of area residents and visitors.

The organization has kicked off a “Remember When…” campaign that’s designed to capture some of the many memories that are likely to come to mind as more area businesses re-open with the easing of COVID-19 restrictions and residents and visitors begin patronizing some of their favorite haunts once again.

As VAAAC Chairman of the Board Gary Jobson sees it, “This is a great opportunity for people to give a shout-out to the locals and businesses that have made a difference in their lives through their hospitality, their willingness to go the extra mile, their superior service, and more.”

Interested individuals are invited to upload their memories along with a video or image HERE by June 30. They can provide their favorite business with additional exposure by sharing their story along with a video or image on social media with #RememberWhen, tagging the business and @VisitAnnapolis.

Visit Annapolis will review the submissions and present awards of $500 each for up to six businesses. Winners can use the money to assist with their own COVID-19 recovery or designate it for the benefit of a COVID-19-related cause of their choice.

