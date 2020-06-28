The goodness keep coming as Rams Head continues to reschedule concerts

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

They have been busy rescheduling canceled shows. All tickets will be honored for new date with same seats. If you prefer to return or exchange purchased tickets, keep an eye peeled to your email box for more info from Rams Head On Stage!

6/16 The Quebe Sisters – Rescheduled to 11/4/20

6/19 Dana Fuchs – Rescheduled to 10/30/20

6/24 Steve Earle & The Dukes – Rescheduled to 6/15/21

6/25 The Iron Maidens – Rescheduled to 12/17/20

6/27 Martin Barre of Jethro Tull – Rescheduled to 6/19/21

6/28 Mac McAnally – Rescheduled to 11/12/20

6/30 Richie Kotzen – Rescheduled to 2/9/21

7/01 David Cook – Rescheduled to 10/18/20

4/8 & 4/9 Marc Brossard – First Reschedule was for 7/17 & 7/18 but they’ve now had to move his shows to 12/5/20 & 12/6/20.

3/31 & 4/1 Wynonna & Cactus – they are working hard on moving these shows from July 19th, 2020 to a future date. Stand by for more info!

*Postponed Shows – They are currently working on rescheduling these shows. Please hold onto your ticket until a new date is announced.

For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Annapolis Gives, COVID, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, Post To FB