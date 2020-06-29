Police seek help in locating critically missing adult

On Friday, June 26, 2020 at approximately 10:37 a.m., members of the Anne Arundel County Police Department received a call for a missing person. The caller identified the missing person as Albert Boyd Jr., a seventy-six year old black male who resides in the 7700 block of Siden Drive, Hanover, Maryland. The reporting person advised Mr. Boyd had been treated at the Baltimore Washington Medical Center for a medical issue on the evening of Thursday, June 25, 2020. Investigation revealed at approximately 12:50 a.m. on the morning of June 26, 2020 Mr. Boyd was discharged from the hospital where he then took a ride hailing service to pick his car up in the Fort Meade area.

As Mr. Boyd was driving home he contacted the reporting person and advised he was lost and confused. Mr. Boyd had called several times with the last call being made at 9:30 a.m. on the morning of June 26, 2020. During the last phone call Mr. Boyd reported he was near docks and several large trucks were around where he was. Through investigation officers learned Mr. Boyd may be in the area of the 3100 block of Sun Street in Curtis Bay, Maryland. Officers responded to the area and were unable to locate Mr. Boyd or his vehicle.

Several attempts have been made to call Mr. Boyd and messages were left but no one has seen or heard from Mr. Boyd to date. The Anne Arundel County Police Department is concerned for the safety and wellbeing of Mr. Boyd and is asking the public’s help in locating him. Mr. Boyd is a seventy-six year old black male, approximately 6’tall weighing approximately 218 pounds and wears glasses. Mr. Boyd was last known to be operating his vehicle, a 2017 silver Honda Accord, Maryland registration DEA-459. If anyone has knowledge or sees Mr. Boyd or his vehicle they are urged to call 911.

The Anne Arundel County Police is urging anyone with information on Mr. Boyd to contact the Anne Arundel County Missing Persons Unit at 410-222-4731. One can also remain anonymous by calling the Anne Arundel County Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

