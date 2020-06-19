Pittman to issue Juneteenth Day proclamation, participate in March for Justice

Late yesterday, County Executive Steuart Pittman announced he will be issuing a proclamation today, formally honoring for the first time in recent county history, Juneteenth Day in Anne Arundel County.

“June 19, 1865 should have been the start of a complete and total repudiation of racism against Black Americans,” said County Executive Pittman. “Instead in the days since the brutal murder of Mr. George Floyd, a handcuffed black man murdered by a white police officer, we find ourselves confronting the pain of racism. But his death is changing our county and our country, I hope. . .”

County Executive Pittman will join with members of the community for the Juneteenth March for Justice and Prayer Vigil at 2 p.m. as the march kicks off from the Civil Rights Foot Soldier Memorial, corner of Clay and Calvert Sts., at 2 p.m. enroute to the Kunta Kinte-Alex Haley Memorial at Annapolis City Dock.

In order to facilitate the participation of county employees who would like to join with him, and to accommodate those who plan to celebrate Juneteenth in other ways, the County Executive announced that a liberal leave policy will be in effect for today.

“We will celebrate the day by marching together in solidarity, socially distanced and wearing masks,” Mr. Pittman said.

The event will be hosted by The Honorable Emanuel J. Stanley, Most Worshipful Grand Master of the Prince Hall Grand Lodge, the organizers of the march.

