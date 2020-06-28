Pier 1 at the Annapolis Town Center is liquidating

After a February bankruptcy filing, Pier 1 has been given permission to liquidate all their stores including the one in Annapolis at the Annapolis Town Center.

After receiving approval from a bankruptcy court to cease and liquidate its retail operations. A liquidation sale has been authorized for all 500 stores once they are able to re-open. Pier 1 aims to have all stores completely closed by October.

Pier 1 was not considered an essential store and was shuttered due to the COVID-19 restrictions. They were able to re-open in Anne Arundel County beginning at 5:00pm on June 12, 2020.

Sales will continue as long as the inventory lasts and steep discounts will increase as time passes. Currently all merchandise is 10% to 30% off and the store is requiring masks and is adhering to the restrictions placed by the County. Eventually, the fixtures and equipment will also be sold.

In a statement, CEO Robert Riesbeck said, “This is not the outcome we hoped for when we began this process, and we are deeply saddened to move forward with winding down Pier 1.”

Pier 1 now joins several other stores in the Annapolis Town Center to close over the past six months.

